‘Hazardous’ hole in village centre

A man hole cover has broken leaving a ‘hazardous’ hole in Hassocks village centre, according to a Mid Sussex Times reader.

The man hole is located on the corner of Dale Avenue and Keymer Road, by Hassocks Hardware.

The man hole is located at the corner of Dale Avenue and Keymer Road, Hassocks. Picture: Dorothy Mottram SUS-161024-115506001

Dorothy Mottram got in contact with the Mid Sussex Times and said: “This hole has been like this for five days now with no proper safety guard or warning apart from the sign, which can easily be pushed over by a child, a partially sighted person or worse still, intentionally moved away by someone thinking it is a ‘laugh’ to do so.

“There is no lighting on it making it even more hazardous at night, particularly as the area is not very well lit anyway.

“The broke manhole cover has fallen right down into the hole so we do not whose responsibility this is.

“It is only a matter of time before there is a nasty accident.”

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment,

