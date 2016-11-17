Head of adult services awarded with prestigious title

The acting head of adult services in Horsham and Mid Sussex was awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse at an awards ceremony held on Monday (November 14).

Howard Clement was presented with his award by the Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI) for his work for the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust (SCFT).

The ceremony was held at The Royal Garden Hotel London.

Howard said: “The award reflects my commitment to nursing and recognises the difference that can be made through working together with the people we care for, their families, carers and colleagues across health and care that I have always strived for.

“In my current role I continue to support our services to deliver excellent care within the communities of Horsham and Mid Sussex. As a nurse working in the community, I and my teams are in a privileged position to work with people, families and communities to improve health and care. It’s a huge honour to receive this award.”

The tile of Queen’s Nurse recognises ‘continuing commitment to improving standards of care in the community and to learning and leadership’.

