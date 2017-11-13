Head's delight over Ofsted report

A headteacher has shared her delight after her school maintained its ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary, in Burgess Hill, underwent a short inspection on October 12, having be rated ‘good’ in 2013.

Inspector Theresa Phillips published her findings on November 6. In her report, Ms Phillips praised the “good quality of education” at St Wilfrid’s. She told headteacher Angela O’Hara: “At the last inspection, inspectors identified the need to improve the quality of teaching. You have taken effective action to address this.”

Ms Phillips added: “Pupils speak positively about their learning experiences and life at the school. This is because there is a great deal of high-quality teaching within the school.”

There was praise, too, for the high expectations of staff , the “calm, friendly atmosphere” and the “strong culture of nurturing and support” at the school.

During the inspection, children spoke “positively” about the school, while 98 per cent of parents told Ofsted they would recommend St Wilfrid’s to others. A survey of staff showed they were “proud” to work at the school.

Senior leaders were seen to be well aware of the school’s strengths, as well as those areas “which could be even better”. A change to the way maths was taught had proved popular with youngsters.

When it came to pupil achievements, provisional results showed an improvement in 2017.

Ms Phillips said: “A much higher proportion of Year 1 pupils met the phonics screening check standard and more pupils attained the higher levels in reading, writing and mathematics by the end of Year 2.”

Mrs O’Hara said she was delighted with Ms Phillips’ findings, and she and her team would “now work towards becoming an outstanding school”.

She said: “What came through the report was the combined strength of the whole school community moving forward with a shared vision.

“Although we are a large primary school, the report makes it very clear that everyone is working together to same end and that everyone makes a significant contribution to the success of the school.”

Mrs O’Hara added: “I am pleased that what has also come through the report is the dynamic and energetic way that the school operates, continually striving for improvement.”