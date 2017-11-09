Head shave raises awareness of brain injury

Head injury can happen to anyone at any time, as Sue Krost knows only too well.

Her family has received support from Headway, the brain injury association, ever since her brother-in-law Andrew suffered ‘a horrible head injury’ in a bicycle accident.

Sue with senior hair stylist Milly Payne

To thank the charity and to raise awareness of head injury, Sue, of Mansfield Road, Worthing, has had her head shaved.

Sue said: “My brother-in-law was found, having come off his push bike, with a severe head injury. After being in a coma, slowly recovering enough to come home, he has had amazing support from Headway, and the rest of the family and friends have also, as they do lots of online advice and support.”

Her hair was a little longer than shoulder length but she had it all shaved off on Friday, the day after her birthday.

Identity Hair Salon in Hassocks provided a senior stylist, Milly Payne, to do the cutting and shaving at Coast Café in Worthing.

Sue said: “This time of year, days get darker and it gets harder to see cyclists. I want to raise awareness of safety for cyclists, including lights, visibility and helmets.

“Party season will soon be upon us, too, and drinking happens. Some people with head injury come across as drunk, or a little on the merry side, because of the effects of their injury, and awareness of this needs to be made.”

In July, Prince Harry launched the charity’s new Brain Injury Identity Card, which will help the police identify brain injury survivors and ensure they are given appropriate support when they come into contact with the criminal justice system.

Sue has raised just over £2,000 for Headway’s Salisbury and Wiltshire branch, which her brother-in-law attends, and the hair was donated to Little Princess Trust.