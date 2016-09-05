Celebrate Fitness Day and ‘Do a little more’

Residents are being encouraged to ‘do a little more’ this Autumn and join in with the most active day of the year – National Fitness Day this Wednesday (September 7).

National Fitness Day, organised by UKActive, the fitness industry’s governing body is one day of the year with mass participation and celebration of all things physical activity.

Events are running all over the UK with free sessions at your local Places for People leisure centres.

Choose from a range of different activities including workout classes like Boot camp, Box fit, Yoga and Pilates, or maybe you fancy trying out the gym and personal training instead.

Each centre has something different to offer so visit www.placesforpeopleleisure.org and check out your local centre.

They include Horsham’s Pavilions in the Park, Broadbridge Heath, Billingshurst, Cranleigh leisure centres, The Triangle at Burgess Hill and The Dolphin at Haywards Heath.

Contract Activities Manager Sophie Pateman says: “We all know we should do a little more but it’s sometimes hard to fit everything in.

“Our centres offer a range of activities at different times and are open 7 days a week. It’s no longer about slogging your guts out in the gym for hours on end, you can achieve just as much in a short 30 minute session in the pool, an express class or try 30 minutes with one of our Personal Trainers - you’ll be amazed at how much you can do.”

National Fitness Day is in its third year now and will be bigger and better than ever before.

Start your fitness journey this National Fitness Day and don’t forget to tell everyone about it. Research shows that if you workout with friends and tell people about your fitness goals you are more likely to stick with it. Join the conversation #FitnessDay