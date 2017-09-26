Chance to give your feedback on pharmaceutical provision in West Sussex

What do you think about pharmaceutical provision across West Sussex? That’s the question residents are being asked to comment on.

Feedback is being sought about a draft report of pharmaceutical provision in the county.

The draft Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA) has not identified any gaps in current pharmaceutical service provision, however, it has made some recommendations to improve access and provision of these services across the county.

The PNA aims to help develop pharmaceutical services in West Sussex.

The report found that in West Sussex there are 160 community pharmacies, 12 dispensing doctors, five appliance contractors and three distance selling pharmacies.

On average, there are around 20 pharmacies for every 100,000 residents, which is similar to Kent, Surrey and Sussex region.

Amanda Jupp, Chairman of the Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “We would encourage both residents and providers to feedback on the draft report. It is an important tool in developing pharmaceutical services in West Sussex, such as getting prescriptions, and health advice from pharmacies and dispensing doctors.

“More than 2,000 residents, providers and doctors took part in the recent survey and I would like to thank them for their feedback which helped to shape the document along with a range of other information sources. I was pleased to read that 90 percent of respondents said they found it easy to find a pharmacy near where they wanted.

“I am also pleased to see that one of the recommendations is to encourage all staff at community pharmacies to be trained as ‘Dementia Friends’ – something I would encourage every resident to get involved with.”

The PNA is published by the West Sussex Health and Wellbeing Board – which is made up of representatives from the NHS, local councils, social care and the voluntary sector working together to improve the health and wellbeing of the local population.

It is available for public comment until Sunday 5 November 2017 via https://haveyoursay.westsussex.gov.uk/public-health/pna.

For anyone who does not have internet access, the PNA can be viewed online for free at any West Sussex library.

The final PNA will be published on the West Sussex County Council website in February 2018.