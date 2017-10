Burgess Hill District Lions Club has teamed up with Prostate Cancer Support Organisation (PCaSO) to offer free PSA screening for men aged between 45 and 80.

PSA stands for Prostate Specific Antigen and a simple blood test measures the amount of antigen produced by the prostate entering the blood.

The testing is being held at Martlets Hall on October 21.

To book an appointment please call 0845 8332706.