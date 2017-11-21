Help available for carers across West Sussex

Carers needing support or just someone to chat to are being encouraged to come forward.

West Sussex County Council has issued the invitation as part of Carers Rights Day on Friday (November 24).

An unpaid carer may be caring for someone with an illness, frailty, disability, or drug or alcohol dependency.

One in ten of the population are carers but many do not see themselves as such and as a result miss out on services, support and benefits.

Carers Rights Day aims to raise awareness of carers in the community and inform them of their rights.

Carer Hannah Jilett explains the difference a little help and understanding can make: “After mum had her accident I didn’t know what to do or who to turn to. I needed help, even if it was just someone to talk to.

“None of my friends understood because they weren’t in a position like that.

“So having Carers Support there and speaking to other people my age that were carers as well in similar situations was great.”

Carers Support West Sussex provides practical information and emotional support to carers living in West Sussex.

Young Carers West Sussex offers specialist information, support and advice for children and young people under 18 who take on a caring role.

Amanda Jupp, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, said: “Carers make an enormous contribution to society and save the economy billions of pounds. They deserve to be valued and recognised for the important role they play.

“That’s why I would like to encourage anyone looking after a friend or family member to make themselves known and come forward for support.”

To contact Carer Support West Sussex, email info@carerssuport.org.uk or call 03000288888

To contact Young Carers West Sussex, email youngcarers@westsussex.gov.uk or call 01903 270300