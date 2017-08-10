Hospital trust improving - but remains in special measures

The NHS trust running hospitals in Haywards Heath and Brighton has made ‘significant improvements’, according to the health watchdog which placed it into special measures last year.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, and the Princess Royal Hospital at Haywards Heath, to review progress made by the trust.

The Princess Royal was rated ‘requires improvement’ last year, while its counterpart in Brighton was ‘inadequate’. This time around inspectors said both hospitals had made improvements, but there was more work to be done.

After the inspection which took place in April this year, the CQC consultant cover had increased at Haywards Heath, although there were still concerns regarding the provision of paediatric nursing and paediatric anaesthetist cover to the emergency department.

Inspectors found the care of patients living with dementia was well developed on Hurstpierpoint Ward.

And staff told inspectors that there had been an improvement in the management of poor behaviour, notably in the maternity department where a new code of conduct had been introduced.

The CQC has told the trust it must review the current paediatric service in the emergency department and ensure there are enough staff to safely meet children and young people’s needs.

It said staff at Brighton had ‘clearly striven to deliver improvements’ and that a culture of bullying and harassment is being addressed.

Inspectors also found that staffing levels in emergency departments, medical wards, critical care and midwifery were still too low, although there were more doctors in the emergency department.

The inspection comes one year after the watchdog found the hospital - and the trust which runs it - to be ‘inadequate’.

That rating has now been changed to ‘requires improvement’, one step up from inadequate, but inspectors recommended the trust should remain in special measures.

The inspectors did note that the timing of their latest inspection in April was just before management responsibility for the trust passed to the board of Western Sussex Hospitals Foundation Trust, which runs hospitals in Worthing and Chichester, and is rated ‘outstanding’.

Professor Ted Baker, the chief inspector of hospitals, said: “I am well aware that our inspection of Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust coincided with the introduction of significant changes to the senior management which I hope will help the trust deal with the underlying problems we have found in the past.

“I am pleased to note that we have already found real improvements have been made since our last inspection. All those involved in the delivery of that change should be given the credit for that work.

“However there still remains an extensive programme of change to be delivered and embedded.

“There is no doubt that the lack of consistent leadership has hampered the pace of change in the last 12 months. I am hopeful that the new joint working with Western Sussex Hospitals will provide a period of stability and clarity of leadership that will lead to sustainable change.

“For now I recommend that the trust remains in special measures. We will return in due course to check on further progress.”

Inspectors found there were areas of improvement in most areas which had been identified at the previous inspection in April 2016.

More to follow.