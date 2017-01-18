Mid Sussex MP welcomes new support for children’s mental health

Plans to transform mental health support for children and young people have been welcomed by Mid Sussex’s MP Sir Nicholas Soames.

Last week Prime Minister Theresa May announced a package of measures to improve support on offer in schools, workplaces, and communities.

Every secondary school in the country is set to be offered mental health first aid training and new trials will look at how to strengthen the links between schools and local NHS mental health staff.

Sir Nicholas said: “For too long there hasn’t been enough focus on mental healthcare in this country, it has been hidden injustice and surrounded by unacceptable stigma, leaving many to suffer in silence.

“Changing this goes right to the heart of shared values and making sure we live in a country where everyone is supported.

“These new proposals will ensure children and young people in Mid Sussex receive the compassion, care and the treatment they deserve.

“Mental healthcare will be improved in schools, workplaces and universities and those suffering from mental illness will be able to access the right care for their needs, whilst we tackle the injustices people with mental health problems face.

“This is an opportunity to make sure we are providing attention and treatment for those deserving of compassion and help, striving to improve mental wellbeing and ensure that everyone is supported.”

Delivering the annual Charity Commission lecture, Mrs May said: “For too long mental illness has been something of a hidden injustice in our country, shrouded in a completely unacceptable stigma and dangerously disregarded as a secondary issue to physical health.

“Yet left unaddressed, it destroys lives, it separates people from each other and deepens the divisions within our society.

“Changing this goes right to the heart of our humanity; to the heart of the kind of country we are, the values we share, the attitudes we hold and our determination to come together and support each other.”

The package also includes an expert review into how mental wellbeing can be improved in the workplace so employees receive more care, extra support in the community, and online services.

In 2014 mental health conditions affected almost one in five of all working-age people and around one in seven of people in full-time employment, according to Government figures

