New fundraising pack launched

Headway West Sussex, which helps those living with the effects of brain injury, has harnessed volunteer power to create and launch a new online fundraising pack.

It was designed by volunteer Andrea, who started helping the charitable incorporated organisation when her own disability meant she could no longer pursue her career in a creative industry.

One upcoming event which may offer inspiration is Hats4Headway during Brain Injury Awareness Week from May 8 to 14.

Chairman Trevor Hines said: “We are delighted to launch our fundraising pack, which includes lots of fun tips and ideas to make fundraising for us really easy.

“As the father of a brain-injured son, the support Headway West Sussex gave me when I needed it was vital and I shall be putting on my Hats4Headway.”

Each year, 4,500 people are admitted to hospital in West Sussex with a brain injury and for many, their lives and those of their families will be changed forever.

Headway West Sussex, which has offices at Dove Lodge, in Beach Road, Littlehampton, provides free support and information through its community-based services and gives information to other professionals working with brain-injured clients to ensure the best possible outcomes.

Samantha Dewar-English, charity manager, said: “In 2016, we supported more than 200 people and there is a clear need for our services in West Sussex. We provide a vital lifeline to brain injury survivors and their families, both on a short and long-term basis, and because brain injury can happen to anyone, at any time, we want people to know they can turn to us for support if it does happen to them or their loved one.

“At Headway West Sussex, we know that with the right support, at the right time, there can be life after brain injury.

“So, whether you have personal experience of brain injury or simply want to support a great local cause then please take a look at our brilliant new fundraising pack. By raising just £15, you can provide a 1-1 session of support for a family adjusting to life after this life changing event.”

The pack is available to download at www.headwaywestsussex.org.uk and includes everything needed to start fundraising.

Anyone wishing to get involved or for support after brain injury is welcome to find out more by contacting Samantha Dewar-English on 07938 858153 or e-mail manager@headwaywestsussex.org.uk

