NHS transformation plans for Mid Sussex revealed

The first details of secret plans to transform NHS services across Horsham, Mid Sussex, and Crawley have finally been revealed.

The Government has tasked 44 areas, one of which is the entirety of Sussex and East Surrey, across the country to produce Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STPs) to deliver changes needed to save billions of pounds over the next few years.

The Central Sussex & East Surrey Alliance, which covers clinical commissioning groups in Horsham & Mid Sussex, Crawley, Brighton & Hove, East Surrey, and the High Weald Lewes Havens area, is looking to create a multispecialty community provider (MCP) model with the aim of moving specialist care out of hospitals and into the community.

A presentation seen by the Middy explains that an MCP could mean federated or ‘super practices’ joining organisations with community providers, shared estates and back offices functions, a mix of informal alliances, federations or super partnerships, clinically-led local care hubs, and closely aligned mental health and social care services.

In doctors’ surgeries historical under-investment has left primary care in a ‘perilous state’, while patients are not being seen quickly enough when they attend A&E.

The presentation adds: “By planning for services at this scale, we believe it will be possible to return the system back into financial balance. Capitated budgets and programme level budgeting will be possible through pooling resources.

“Designing services at a scale of 1.2m people with delivery localism will make it easier to invest in primary care.”

The presentation concludes: “We will transform our model of care: from one that is reactive, often crisis-triggered and heavily acute-focused – to one that promotes wellbeing, provides early detection and diagnosis and empowers people to manage their health more effectively within their communities.

“Primary care will lead the delivery of an effective and sustainable new care model. Practices will work in a more co-ordinated way with each other around natural geographies, embracing a wider skill mix.

“They will integrate with community health, mental health, social care and voluntary services.”

In Brighton and Hove the Green group have already condemned the partially revealed STP proposals as ‘devastating’.

