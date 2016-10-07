Seminar ‘pushes the boundaries of care’

A dementia seminar in Billingshurst brought together independent providers to push the boundaries of care delivered in West Sussex.

The seminar was organised by Horsham-based West Sussex Partners in Care (WSPiC) and led by director and chairman Rosemary Pavoni.

Representatives from West Sussex Partners in Care

She said she had a passion for excellent dementia care and was always looking for collaborative ways of working in health and social care, proposing Collaborative Working in Dementia Care as the theme for seminar.

WSPiC, which replaced the West Sussex Forum, aims to be the voice of care in the county, offering manager forums, seminars to members and workforce development opportunities.

The seminar, at Billingshurst Village Hall, was supported by Frameworks 4change founder Andy Bradley, who wants to embed a compassionate approach to care which shows that everyone matters.

The event was attended by members of WSPiC and looked to push the boundaries of the care they deliver by encouraging them ‘to grow their hearts and minds’.

Rosemary said: “The seminar was such a success that WSPiC is keen to build on the event next year. We have now started planning the first of the 2017 seminars around end of life care.”

The seminar sessions were fun and interactive, including a panel discussion with members of Worthing Town Cryers, an action group of people living with dementia who shared their experiences of health and social care.

Speakers from across the health and social care sector gave presentations showcasing the collaborative work around West Sussex.

Speakers included Dr Laura Hills, who has been instrumental in Crawley gaining dementia friendly status; Dr Naji Tabet, senior lecturer in old age psychiatry at Brighton and Sussex Medical School; and Professor Graham Stokes, who discussed the lifespan approach to dementia.

Attendees said the presentations had challenged their thinking on dementia

Dance therapy sessions were run by Craig Stevens from Alive Activities to illustrate who they can help those who find it difficult to express themselves verbally, such as people living with dementia.

Visit the WSPiC website or email admin@westsussexpartnersincare.org for more information on joining.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage

2 – Like our Facebook pages

3 – Follow us on Twitter

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Sussex Newspapers – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.