Watchdog tells GP practice to improve

Newtons Practice in Haywards Heath has been told to improve by a health watchdog.

A comprehensive inspection was carried about by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on August 30 last year and the medical centre received an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

The report, which has now been published, said that risks to patients were not always assessed and well managed and medicine management practices did not always keep patients safe.

However, patients at the practice said they were treated with compassion, dignity and respect and they were involved in their care and decisions about their treatment.

The practice also had good facilities and was well equipped to treat patients and meet their needs

A spokesman from Newtons Practice said: “Patients can be assured of their on-going safety and care, with the CQC report highlighting some administrative details, which are under review and improvement.”

