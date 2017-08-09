Heath storm to 5-2 victory in FA Cup replay

Haywards Heath Town FC cruised to victory in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, beating Bedfont Sports 5-2 at home.

Heath had previously played the fixture until half-time on Saturday, only for rain to see the match being abandoned.

Max Miller grabbed two goals in the 5-2 victory

Heath got off to a flying start, taking the lead inside two minutes. Joel Daly picked up the ball on the edge of the box and drilled a shot into the bottom left corner.

Max Miller doubled their lead on 22 minutes, slotting the ball passed the advancing Bedfont keeper.

The victory was wrapped up on the half-hour mark when a goalline scrap saw Jamie Weston poke to the ball into the back of the net.

The mood around Hanbury Park was dampened somewhat when Bedfont drew one back on the stroke of half-time.

After a slower second-half, Heath grabbed their fourth of the evening with ten minutes to go. Max Miller netted his second of the evening from the spot to restore Heath’s three goal advantage.

Bedfont’s reply was cancelled out again by Bailie Rogers to end a manic five minutes that saw three goals.

Reflecting after the game, manager Shaun Saunders said: “I was really pleased with our performance, but we will need to make sure we are cutting out the sloppy goals we are conceding.”

With the league season starting on Saturday against Littlehampton, Saunders said: “The first couple of games are always difficult because everyone believes they can be in the shake-up to win it at the end of the season and Littlehampton are no different.

“Hopefully the boys can get a good crowd behind them, be on their game and pick up the three points”.