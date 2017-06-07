Help for people living with long-term health conditions

“It is a relaxing space – people leave and say they feel like they have had a break,” says Gabriella Rafello, founder and director of The Koorana Centre in Ardingly.

She holds free monthly Live Well sessions for those suffering with long-term health conditions.

She is now calling for more people to come along.

The latest session took place at the centre in Street Lane on Monday (June 5).

Gabriella said: “It went very well. About 15 people came from all different backgrounds and they all had different things going on.

“We all listened to an excellent talk from guest speaker Ann-Marie Marchant, coordinator of the south east branch of the Penny Brohn UK charity.

“I came away feeling that there is so much available for these people and there are so many things that can make you feel better.

“People are overwhelmed by their diagnosis and we were able to learn how to break things down into baby steps and do what we can all manage. There are simple changes to create positivity.

“We had a gentle relaxation exercise and people came away saying what a lovely experience it was.

“There are so many people in our community who will benefit from this, we want to reach out to more people who may not have heard about us and it is a chance to learn and meet like-minded people and there is people who can listen.

“It is a relaxing space – people leave and say they feel like they have had a break.”

Gabriella said it would be ‘lovely’ to see some more people come along to the sessions, who could really benefit from them.

She added: “People are very welcome to just come and try things. If they do not have the energy to be there for the whole two hours they don’t have to worry – they can come for however long they like.

“People do not know how they are going to feel until the day.”

People can join sessions on the first Monday of each month from 2pm until 4pm.

On July 3, a guest speaker will be talking about homeopathy.

To find out more email info@thekooranacentre.com.

Do you have a story? Email:middy.news @jpress.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.