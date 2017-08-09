Hillians Midfield Bolstered

Ian Chapman has completed the signing of midfielder Hakeem Adelakun.

The midfielder played for Three Bridges FC, as well as having a loan spell at Margate last season.

He has also played for Whitehawk and Havant and Waterlooville - after starting his career with Crystal Palace FC as a youngster.

Ian Chapman commented: "'Hak' has played and impressed in our pre-season games. He compliments the other midfielders we have, and his power and strength is what is required at this level. We have added seven new faces to last season's squad and they are all settling in nicely".