Holly Willoughby’s sister and former pupil to visit school

Holly Willoughby’s sister will be visiting Burgess Hill Girls School on Friday (May 19).

Kelly Willoughby is a former pupil of the girls school in Keymer Road.

Author of the School for Stars book series, which she wrote with her sister Holly, who also attended the school, Kelly is heading back to the school to spread the word about the importance of reading to children.

She said: “It all starts at home and it’s the sooner the better when it comes to reading to youngsters.

“Children are never too young to be read to, even when they don’t understand what you’re reading!

“And 15 to 20 minutes of snuggle time spent with your child after a busy day is so important.

“Their language becomes much better if you read to them. And discussing books can keep the lines of communication going.

“It can lead on to discussing other issues – perhaps something that’s bothering them.”

Kelly said her love for reading was instilled in her by her mother and it is something she, in turn, is passing on to her daughter.

She said her sister, Holly, an ITV presenter, started reading to her son, Harry, when he was in a cot.

“Babies get used to hearing your voice,” she added.

Kelly also said her desire to write dates back to her childhood.

She said: “When we were little, we were always making up stories, my mum encouraged it.

“We were real bookworms. I don’t think there was an Enid Blyton book I didn’t read.

“I’ve always made up stories for my daughter – Holly does the same for her kids.”

Kelly said she is ‘delighted’ to be going to Burgess Hill Girls School – where her daughter is now a pupil.

She added: “When we moved back to Sussex from London last August we didn’t even look anywhere else for a school.”

The Open Day starts at 10.45am and finishes at 12 noon.

To find out how to register click here.

For more information about the Open Day email susan@empra.co.uk or call 07739 364899.

