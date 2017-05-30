Home catches fire after lightning strike

A Haywards Heath home caught fire yesterday (May 29) after it was struck by lightning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Maple Close at 1.30am in the morning, after reports of smoke coming from a garage.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) spokesman said: “The fire had started in the electrical intake due to the lightning strike.

“The garage roof had been affected by the fire and crews left the scene at 2.29am.”

