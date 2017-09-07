Homes to be built next to primary school

Full planning permission has been granted for 21 new homes to be built next to Handcross Primary School.

The application, which was recommended for approval, was unanimously granted by Mid Sussex District Council’s District Planning Committee earlier today (September 7).

The site is part of a wider development that was granted outline consent on appeal by the Secretary of State for 75 new homes and a 60-bed care home.

The reserved matters submitted for the 75 new homes was also granted at the meeting.

This application represents the area that was previously developed for the care home.

The full application for the 21 new homes includes nine affordable homes, having increased from three originally.

Planning officers argued that this was a ‘significant weight’ and said the application was ‘achievable’ and there were no ‘diverse impacts’.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.