Homes to be built next to Tesco superstore

Full planning permission has been granted for 51 new homes to be built next to the Tesco superstore in Burgess Hill.

The application, which was recommended for approval, was unanimously granted by Mid Sussex District Council’s District Planning Committee earlier today (September 7).

The application, which includes 16 affordable homes, is for the west side of Hammonds Ridge, and includes new access, including access for a community facility.

There will be a mix of flats and houses, including two-storey houses facing the Tesco car park and three-storey flats.

Speaking against the application, a resident said they were concerned over the three-storey flats, and the potential increase in traffic to an ‘already congested area’.

“The flats will be grosely overbearing – the area will be overshadowed by these flats,” he said.

“The area already suffers from parking issues and there is a lot of concern for emergency access.”

Councillor Colin Holden agreed on traffic issues and said he was not happy with the positioning of the flats.

Planning officers insisted the positives outweighed the negatives and raised the lack of a five-year housing supply from the district and that affordable homes were included in the application.

