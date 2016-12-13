Homes without water after mains burst

Homes in Mid Sussex have been left without water after a mains burst this morning (Tuesday December 13).

South East Water said engineers were currently investigating the burst which has been reported in the Balcombe area.

A spokesman for the water provider said: “We currently have a burst water main which may be affecting some customers in this area. Customers may be experiencing no water or low water pressure.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and reassure customers that we are working hard to fix the main as quickly as possible.”

