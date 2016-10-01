Horsham nightclub announces closure

A Horsham nightclub has closed following its sale to new owners, a company has announced.

Ambar took over the unit, below Horsham Superbowl in Albion Way, more than a year ago.

Ambar Horsham

The company posted a statement on its Facebook page saying the building had now been sold to new owners and the club is currently closed.

The statement reads: “The building we are in has been sold to new owners and as such, Ambar will not be operated by the same team.

“Thank you to every single person who has supported the venue since we re-launched it going from 30 or 40 people on a Saturday night (whilst Chameleon) right upto full house events pretty much every week!

“We, the promotions team behind the re-brand and operation of the venue are now looking for suitable units in and around Horsham where we can relocate to!

“We are not sure if/when the current nightclub will re-open but we wish the very best to the new operators and hope they can carry on giving you guys Horsham’s biggest events. (Until we find a new hotspot that is! ;) )

“Any and all enquiries should now be made to The Bowling Centre.

“Many thanks again for the past year. It’s been amazing!

“Extra special thanks to all our amazing staff who worked so tirelessly to make sure you guys partied in a safe and well serviced venue.

“See you all soon!!

“Team Ambar xx”

