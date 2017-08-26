House severely damaged by fire in Haywards Heath

Six fire engines were sent to deal with a house fire in Bluebell Close in Haywards Heath today.

Firefighters were called at 11.55am and alerted Sussex Police.

The fire is now out, but the ground floor and first floor of the property have been severely damaged by fire, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

No injuries were reported and all inhabitants were accounted for.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.