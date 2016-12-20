Hundreds attend annual Christmas carol event

Hundreds of people attend the annual Balcombe Christmas Tree Society’s ‘Carols Around the Tree’ event on Saturday (December 17).

A torch lit procession was led from St Mary’s Church, in Haywards Heath Road, Balcombe, to the Half Moon Inn, whilst the St Mary’s Church choir sang.

Hundreds gathered for the annual carols around the tree event in Balcombe on Saturday (December 17). Picture: Malcolm Thomason

The procession gathered outside the Half Moon Inn lit but the lights around the square and on the 30ft Christmas tree donated by the Greenwood family of Balcombe Estate.

The cellar in the Half Moon Inn was transformed into a Christmas grotto with Father Christmas present to greet children who slid down the beer barrel chute to receive a present.

A tombola was held by the Balcombe Christmas Tree Society to raise money to assist village projects, local charities and other causes.

This was the 50th year the event has been held as Balcombe residents continued to campaign to ‘save the only pub in Balcombe’ – The Half Moon Inn.

Hundreds gathered for the annual carols around the tree event in Balcombe on Saturday (December 17). Picture: Malcolm Thomason

The share application scheme for the pub runs until December 24. Each share is priced at £1 and 250 (£250) shares are required to be a member of the society

Purchasers of shares will become members of the Balcombe Community Pub Limited. Cheque and BACS payments are accepted, with the application form. Details and forms are available to download on the Business Plan page of the web site at www.savethehalfmoon.co.uk. Anyone interested, can ask for an application form via the email savethehalfmoon@hotmail.com.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midsussextimes.co.uk/christmas/