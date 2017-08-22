Hundreds attend ‘best fun day ever’

Despite a damp start yesterday (August 21) hundreds headed to the Bentswood Community Fun Day in Haywards Heath.

Families and friends joined in the fun at Barn Cottage Green – from a mini wild west coach and horses to football coaching, skate boarding and obstacle courses.

Mini wild west coach and horses featured at the event. Picture: Steve Robards

Councillor and chairman of the Bentswood Community Partnership (BCP) Stephen Hillier said: “What an incredible day! We’re so very grateful for the immense work put in by all our team over the past few months who have made this the best fun day ever.

“It really was a case of the whole community getting together to bring joy to everyone.

“Our thanks also must go to Clarion, Haywards Heath Town Council, Leaders, Orchards and Rotary, Bell Group, Ecotecture and Mears – who so generously supported us – 2017 will be a very hard act to follow, but we already have plans for next year!”

Guests tucked in to a barbeque and learnt about owls and how to care for snakes and hedgehogs at the event and as a finale, the most competitive tug-of-war ever was fought.

There was also sensory activities for children with special needs wanting a more restful enjoyment.

Rotary’s community chairman Charles Slack presented a cheque to Animazing to continue their support of BCP and the Bentswood residents.

Burgess Hill Community Radio also attended and kept guest in high spirits and local singer Tania Rodd was joined by the Harvey Kimber Band who had toes tapping.

The culmination of the ‘perfect’ day was also down to local singer Cylvian who brought the sky down with her ‘quite incredible voice’, said a spokesman.

Rotary's community chairman Charles Slack presented a cheque to Animazing. Picture: Steve Robards

BCP’s aim is to support and bring the Bentswood community together and its annual fun day is open to all.

