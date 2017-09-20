Hundreds attend flower show in Hassocks

‘Excellent’ vases of chrysanthemums and dahlias were seen at a flower show in Hassocks last week.

The annual show, held last Wednesday (September 13), at South Downs Nurseries garden centre in Brighton Road, is organised by the Sussex Chrysanthemum and Dahlia Society.

Dave Spencer with his very good dahlias at the show. Picture: Steve Robards

Flowers are judged by six qualified judges in the society and trophies and medals are presented.

Barry Jackson, 75, secretary of the society, said hundreds came along to the flower show.

He said: “It attracts a lot of people – not only people who just come to the shop. The garden centre kindly allow us to hold the show there. We had some very good entries.

“There were excellent vases of a variety of Billy Bell – very large white chrysanthemums. And there were very good dahlias, particularly from Dave Spencer, from Essex.

“The best vase in the show went to Janet Wright, from Sittingbourne, Kent. It was a beautiful vase of pink sprays.

“It was lovely to see a lady win. Her husband has been growing chrysanthemums for many years and she decided she wanted to have a go, and it was extremely successful.

“Winning the best vase in the show gets you a silver medal.”

Mr Jackson has been secretary for around 15 years and had been growing chrysanthemums for the past 40 years.

People admiring the variety of flowers at the show. Picture: Steve Robards

He has also been national champion of Great Britain four times, at the national show held annually in Stafford.

“For me, by being secretary and helping run the show, it is putting a bit back into the community and is something over the years I have had great pleasure from,” he added.

Barry’s wife, Barbara, 77, is show secretary in the society and has been volunteering for 14 years.

The society is putting on another show on November 8, at the garden centre and will be open to the public from midday until 4pm.