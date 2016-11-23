Hundreds flock to see the Christmas lights in Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill kicked off its festive celebrations on Saturday (November 19) and the town was ‘buzzing with families having festive fun’, at the annual Christmas festival and lights switch-on.

Families enjoyed activities and entertainment organised for the day, including live music, children’s funfair rides and market stalls.

Elves and visitors at the Christmas festival on Saturday. Photo by Derek Martin

The free event ran from 11am to 5.30pm with the lights being switched on at 5pm at The Bandstand in Church Walk.

Town mayor, Jacqui Landriani, said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in celebrating the festival and lights switch-on. This event took months of planning culminating in a very long day for a number of people and was a real team effort.”

The mayor said a ‘special thanks’ went to the charities, stallholders and and fairground rides for ‘braving the elements’ and Mid Downs Radio for ‘creating the atmosphere’.

She added: “I would also like to say a big thank you to the town council staff and councillor colleagues for their organisation and helping hands, the town crier for his ceremonial service, Santa and his elves, and of course everyone who attended.”

DM16154508.jpg. Christmas event in Burgess Hill. Rock Choir. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-161119-190937008

Children had the opportunity to meet Santa at Martlets Hall and Market Place Shopping Centre held a Christmas tree topper competition.

British Heart Foundation Shop won the competition for Best Dressed Christmas Window and the finale of the Christmas celebrations saw ‘large crowds’ line Church Walk for the lights switch-on.

Local music groups performed throughout the day at The Bandstand to get shoppers and visitors in the festive spirit, including the Rock Choir, No Strings Attached, Going for Broke and Salvation Army Band.

To add to the festive spirit, the town is providing £1 all-day parking in Burgess Hill town centre on Saturdays in December (3, 10, 17 and 24) in the Station Road and Queens Crescent long-stay car parks.

