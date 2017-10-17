Hundreds more fish found dead in stream

Hundreds more fish have been found dead in a stream near Gatwick following a pollution incident.

Around 750 fish were discovered to have died in the Gatwick Stream - a tributary of the River Mole near Horley - on Wednesday, and a further 250 fish were found dead in the stream on Saturday.

Officers from the Environment Agency were called out to the site on both occasions. They are still investigating the cause of the pollution but say that water quality is now normal.

A spokesman said: “The Environment Agency received an additional report from a member of the public on Saturday saying there were dead fish in the Gatwick Stream. Our Officers attended the site and recovered approximately 250 dead fish.

“We are still investigating the source of the pollution that occurred on 11/10/2017 and have no evidence of any further pollution since Wednesday. Water samples taken on Saturday show that the water quality is within normal levels for all indicators of pollution for this particular watercourse.”

And he called on the public to help; “If you witness distressed fish and suspect pollution to a watercourse then please call our 24 hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”