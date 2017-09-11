Hundreds of Sussex school children to enjoy refurbished garden area

Hundreds of young people will now enjoy a refurbished garden area thanks to the support of the Sussex community.

Lindfield Primary Academy has been working to raise funds to upgrade their pond and garden area.

With support from the local community and South Downs Nurseries, a family-run garden centre, children can now enjoy the new space.

The garden centre had donated raffle prizes to support with raising the cash.

Bird boxes, insect houses and other supplies have gone towards use in the garden.

Rebecca Houghton-Knapp, spokesperson for South Downs Nurseries, says community is at the heart of everything they do.

She said: “As a company we always take a lot of pride in our community so we do projects whenever we can.

“This business has been going for more than 100 years so it is important for the company to support the community and have the close relationships.”

South Downs Nurseries is a family owned business encouraging their staff to engage with local charity.

It has supported organisations such as the Royal British Legion.

Mrs Houghton-Knapp added: “It is amazing how something so small can make a big difference.

“The whole point of being a community is that we all look out for each other.”

The Parent and Teacher’s Association (PTA) work with the staff and children to ensure the area is fun and informative.

There are plans to add a watering station and information boards.

Alison Lainchbury, who managed the project, was thankful for the support from the garden centre.

She says: “I can’t say thank you enough. Thank you again for your generosity in proving both raffle prizes for our Summer Fair and bird boxes and insect habitats for our school pond area.”