Hundreds to be entertained at Lindfield bonfire celebration

A spectacular blaze and fireworks display will please crowds at the Lindfield Bonfire celebration on November 4.
The event, which is expected to see hundreds of people attend, will include a procession and other entertainment for people of all ages.
Organisers say they are excited for the evening with a fancy dress competition commencing at the King Edward Hall.
Activities will be available from 2pm and is expected to finish around 9pm.
