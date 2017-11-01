Hundreds to be entertained at Lindfield bonfire celebration

A spectacular blaze and fireworks display will please crowds at the Lindfield Bonfire celebration on November 4.

The event, which is expected to see hundreds of people attend, will include a procession and other entertainment for people of all ages.

Organisers say they are excited for the evening with a fancy dress competition commencing at the King Edward Hall.

Activities will be available from 2pm and is expected to finish around 9pm.

