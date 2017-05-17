‘I’m truly honoured,’ says re-elected town mayor

Burgess Hill town mayor Jacqui Landriani said she was ‘truly honoured’ to be re-elected for another year.

Councillor Landriani was re-elected at Burgess Hill Town Council’s Annual Town Meeting.

Previous town mayor of Haywards Heath Sujan Wickremaratchi

Councillor Christine Cherry was elected as deputy mayor.

Mayor Jacqui Landriani said: “I am truly honoured to have been chosen to continue as town mayor for another year and look forward to the challenge.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me especially my former deputy mayor councillor Mandy Thomas-Atkin.

“There are many charities I would like to continue to support but in addition to continuing with my chosen charity for last year of Signposts Mid Sussex Ltd I would like to support a second charity, which is Summerhaven, a mental health support centre.

“Both charities meet in the Old Post Office.”

Councillor Jim Knight was elected as mayor of Haywards Heath at a full council meeting on Monday (May 15).

He has taken over from councillor Sujan Wickremaratchi who served the town as mayor for two years.

Sujan said: “It has been an honour and privilege to serve the residents of Haywards Heath for the last two years.

“My wife and I thank you all for the support given. Thank you to all voluntary groups and charities such as Sussex Autism Support, who have supported me.

“I wish the new mayor councillor Jim Knight the very best for the future.”

