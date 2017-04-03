Ice cream van sold for a cool £27,000

A customised 1960s ice cream van - originally bought at an Elton John auction - has been sold in Sussex for more than £27,000.

The Bedford van was customised after being bought an an Aids Foundation auction organised by the top musician in 2007, but went under the hammer again at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst last week where it was the top lot.

A range of original Spitting Image puppets remained unsold after failing to reach their reserve price. However, a 1930s table football game was snapped up for £12,000 - double its estimated price.