Ice rink planned for Queens Square

A temporary ice rink is planned for Crawley’s Queens Square later this year.

Horsham Outdoor Events, which ran a similar operation just outside of Horsham last year, has submitted proposals to Crawley Borough Council.

The rink would be covered by a 15 by 24 metre marquee, which will allow the ice rink to be operational in all weathers.

The facility would open in mid-November this year and run until the first week of January 2018, from 10am-9pm seven days a week.

Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, and the Coast to Capital Local Economic Partnership are spending more than £3 million revitalising Queens Square.

Work is in its final stages.

