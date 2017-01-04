Improvement works at town centre bar

A popular town centre bar has shut down temporarily while cellar works are carried out.

The bar - the Anchor Tap in East Street, Horsham - opened last spring. It was originally established in 1898, but closed and was replaced by a shoe shop and latterly a coffee shop, before its revival.

In a message on Twitter this week, the bar stated: We are closed until January 17 for works in our cellar. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

James Cuthbertson, a director of Dark Star Brewery, which owns the bar, said: “We are making further investment in the pub and plan to re-open soon.”