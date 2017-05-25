In Bloom art competition winners revealed

The winners of this year’s Haywards Heath In Bloom art competition for care and nursing residential homes have been revealed.

The theme of this year’s competition was ‘A Bouquet of Memories’ and participants created ‘visibly stunning’ canvases, which were displayed and voted on at the town’s Spring Festival, a council spokesman said.

Winners alongside councillor Sandy Ellis (left). Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

Winners were revealed at a tea party in the Town Hall on Sunday May 14.

First place was taken by Maplehurst Nursing Home who produced a vase and flowers made of memories including a recording of the story.

Second and third places went to Compton House Nursing Home and Oakwood Court Care Home.

Councillor Sandy Ellis said: “We were amazed and delighted with the wonderful works of art that were produced for this year’s art competition.

One of the winning canvases. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

“These will now be proudly displayed in each of the homes who entered our competition.

“We hope that this event continues to grow and that more homes are able to take part next year as this really is a fantastic event for residents to participate in and to create beautiful pieces of art to display at their homes.”

The Haywards Heath In Bloom committee is a community gardening group run by volunteers who share their horticultural skills with residents and visitors to the town.

