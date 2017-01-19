In today’s Mid Sussex Times: ‘Bomb alert in village’

A man has been charged after a ‘suspicious device’ was found at a Hassocks home over the weekend.

In today’s Mid Sussex Times: The Hassocks man who was charged with explosive offences appeared at Crawley Magistrates on Monday and is due to appear again on January 23, a school’s lollipop staff are to wear body cameras to help capture dangerous and abusive drivers and plans to open a new primary school have edged one step closer.

In this week’s paper: The oldest living Olympian turns 100. Bill Lucas ran the 5,000 metres in the 1948 Olympics after the war ruined his chance in the 1940 Olympics. We profile Mr Lucas in this week’s paper.

In sport: All Blacks edge close encounter with Uckfield. We also have the latest from cricket, football and athletics.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

