In today’s Mid Sussex Times: Bonfire celebrations go off with a bang

Crowds gather for the spectacular bonfire celebrations in Lindfield. Today’s Mid Sussex Times features pictures from the evening as ‘bonfire celebrations go with a bang’.

In today’s Mid Sussex Times: ‘Inadequate’ schools express their disappointment at recent Ofsted ratings, MPs give 850,000 reasons to give ‘our’ schools more money, a Sussex Police officer takes on the New York City marathon for charity and a funding plea is made for more police stuff.

Also in today’s paper: A special investigation into police overtime. Reporter Michael Drummond investigates the challenges facing the police in Sussex as officer numbers and budgets are cut.

In sport: Sussex cricketer Chris Nash will bring top class cricket back to Horsham next year when he brings a Sussex All-Star XI to play a Horsham Past and Present XI. We also have the latest from football, rugby and athletics.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

