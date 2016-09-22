In today’s Mid Sussex Times: Boost for little ballet girl in cancer battle

A little girl who has undergone a harrowing cancer ordeal has had a new spring put in her step - thanks to an ‘inspirational’ dance teacher.

In today’s Mid Sussex Times Haywards Heath celebrates 175 years since the first train arrived in the town with a weekend of festivities two years in the making.

Also in today’s Times a developer is looking to build 67 new homes next to Burgess Hill’s Tesco superstore.

And don’t miss the tale of three tiny kittens who were plucked to safety after becoming trapped in a narrow drainpipe.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

Pick up your copy today.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.