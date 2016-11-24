In today’s Mid Sussex Times: “Couple’s ‘real living hell’ in New Zealand earthquake”

A couple from Haywards Heath tell of their horror after being caught up in the recent earthquake in New Zealand.

In today’s Mid Sussex Times: A college has improved but Ofsted still say it is not good enough, a school pupil sings with West End stars, Cubs, Scouts and Beavers have started a collection for the Haywards Heath food bank and a director has climbed the highest living Christmas tree in preparation of Glow Wild – a winter lantern festival.

Also in today’s paper: Haywards Heath Town Council explains why it hopes residents will back the neighbourhood plan in the referendum on Thursday, December 1.

In sport: Hurstpierpoint College under-12s have been crowned IAPS champions. We also have the latest from football, rugby and athletics.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.