In today’s Mid Sussex Times: ‘Devastating’ fire damages a community hall

A ‘devastating’ fire damaged a community hall in Burgess Hill. Four fire engines were called to the hut used by the Nautical Training Corps in Leylands Park in the early hours of Tuesday (October 18).

In today’s Mid Sussex Times a family has spoken out after a young girl developed obsessive compulsive disorder after being told to ‘always wash your hands after using the toilet’. Eva Kerr was just four when she was given the advice which has often left her frightened to leave her house and her hands red raw from constant hand-washing.

Also in this week’s paper, a Mid Sussex village pub has been crowned British Pub of the Year 2016. Dominic Worrell, owner of The Bull in Ditchling said he was ‘overwhelmed’ by the award and thanked pub’s staff and manager for all their hard work.

In sport, Haywards Heath were left frustrated with their point at Peacehaven. We also have the latest news and reports from rugby, hockey and table tennis.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide. Pick up your copy today.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.