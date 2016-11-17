In today’s Mid Sussex Times: “Housing boom set to hit the district”

According to figures released in a report this week, 13,000 extra homes are to be built in Mid Sussex by 2032. The current population of 145,651 is expected to rise by an extra 29,194 by 2039, making the district the second most populated in West Sussex behind Arun.

In today’s Mid Sussex Times: A nurse sues a trust after a devastating incident, school leaders have vowed to continue pressing West Sussex County Council to finish building their special schools, a resident makes an appeal about lung health problems on lung health awareness day and a new GP practice is approved.

Also in today’s paper: A village ‘proud of its ‘striking sense of community’ marks its 15th birthday.

In sport: Haywards Heath town boss Shaun Saunders said he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ after his side was knocked out of the FA Vase.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

Pick up your copy today.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.