In today’s Mid Sussex Times: “I will continue to fight this to the bitter end.”

Villagers who have waged a years-long battle to save a children’s play meadow from development vowed this week: We won’t give up.

Flis Irving, who has spearheaded the villagers’ battle said: “I will continue to fight this to the bitter end. I think it is morally wrong, so wrong. The council should not be developing land with one enormous house at the expense of the community.”

Also in today’s paper councillors have issued their support for the ‘first phase’ of the Northern Arc development after developers agreed to amend their application. Burgess Hill Town Council discussed plans for 130 new homes on land south of Freeks Farm, in Freeks Lane, at a meeting on Monday, October 10.

In sport we preview Burgess Hill’s crucial match against Dover Athletic on Saturday. A win would see Burgess Hill Town into the FA Cup first round proper for the first time in their history.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, our WOW entertainments guide, plus first day at school photos.

Pick up your copy today!

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.