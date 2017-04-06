In today’s Mid Sussex Times: ‘Pedal power’

We have full coverage of the Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2017, including a souvenir pull-out.

In today’s Mid Sussex Times: Staff at St Peter’s Primary, in Ardingly, said they have been left ‘disappointed’ after the school was told to improve, a centre in Haywards Heath offering support to children with autism will now be open seven days a week, plus a Haywards Heath man and his friends have embarked on a trip around the world in two budget cars they bought online.

Also in this week’s paper: The Mayor of Burgess Hill has thanked volunteers who have worked to restore the neglected pond at Hammonds Ridge Meadows.

In sport: Sussex County Cricket Club head coach Mark Davis believes the change to the domestic schedule gives Sussex a better chance of success this year. We also have the latest from rugby, football and athletics.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

