In today’s Mid Sussex Times: ‘Scheme to help buyers get on property ladder’

Mid Sussex could be one of the first places in the country to see ‘starter homes’ built for first-time buyers.

The new government scheme is looking to boost home ownership with properties built exclusively for first-time buyers aged between 23 and 40 at a discount of at least 20 per cent below market value.

In today’s Mid Sussex Times: A mother who has a daughter with special needs tells of the heartbreak she experienced when thieves stole her Christmas presents, a man pops the question in Winter Wonderland, the trust that cared for killer Matthew Daley ‘requires improvement’ and Burgess Hill Rugby Club raise nearly £1,000 in charity match.

Also in this week’s paper: Reporter Michael Drummond investigates the oldest outstanding warrants in Sussex, including attempted murder.

In sport: Haywards Heath Town close the gap on league leaders Shoreham to five points with an impressive 8-0 win away at lowly Hailsham.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

Pick up your copy today.