In today’s Mid Sussex Times: “Southern feels the heat”

Thousands marched through Burgess Hill as they took part in the annual bonfire parade.

In today’s Mid Sussex Times, a ‘calculating and clever’ woman who attempted to defraud nearly £30,000 in income tax has been given a suspended jail term, residents are being urged to ‘gossip’ about a plan for a new school, a new community warden has been introduced in Haywards Heath, a motorcycle pillion passenger was airlifted to hospital after a crash plus a double page special investigation as schools say they may consider not opening five days a week if the government fails to address the ongoing funding crisis

Also in this week’s paper, a teenager who died after being hit by a train at Wivelsfield Station has been named by police, a supermarket which banned a man suffering from dementia from its store is now considering new action to support people with the disease, Southern rail guards are set to take 14 days of strike action between now and Christmas, Burgess Hill Town Council have voted to turn a disused toilet into storage, despite calls for it to become a specialist disabled toilet, and a look ahead to the Autumn Show & Game Fair in Ardingly and the Hurstpierpoint and District ploughing match both being held this weekend.

In sport, Burgess Hill Town FC’s boss has spoken of his delight with new loan signing Dean Cox. We also have the latest news from athletics, rugby and Hockey.

We also have pages of readers’ letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

