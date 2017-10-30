Indian awarded as the best

An Indian restaurant says they are delighted to receive recognition for being one of the best in the county.

The Flavour Contemporary Indian Cuisine, of Keymer Road, Burgess Hill, won one of the top three prizes for Best Indian Restaurant in Sussex.

Mustak Miah, who runs the restaurant, says the award is very prestigious and thanked all those who have supported.

He said: “We have very loyal and regular customers who have become friends and now they make us a very popular Indian restaurant.

“This award is a magnificent achievement for my restaurant and I would like to thank all of our customers for voting for us and of course my hard working staff.

“We are honoured to be recognised as the top three Best Restaurants in the county.”

HRH Princess Anne attended the evening which was on October 9.

The Princess presented the awards to winners’.