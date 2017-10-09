Indian summer set to make an appearance in Sussex

Don’t pack away your summer clothes just yet - we could be basking in sunshine and temperatures in the low 20s by the end of the week.

The Met Office says that although much of this week will be cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-teens, a ridge of high pressure will then move in, building across all parts on Thursday leading to a largely dry and fine day.

High pressure will continue to give fine and settled conditions on both Friday and Saturday and it will feel very warm in the sunshine with light winds.

The Met Office adds: “Some parts of central and southern England in particular could see temperatures reach up to the low 20s Celsius.”

Some more fine and settled weather is forecast for October 16-23, although it will be chilly overnight with frost and patches of fog likely.

Normal autumnal weather is expected towards the end of the month, when unsettled conditions are likely to make a return, with areas of low pressure developing in the Atlantic and moving across the UK bringing strong winds and rain at times.

However, there will also be drier and clearer interludes allowing sunny spells by daytime although a risk of frost and fog overnight.