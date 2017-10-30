Interactive morning to mark World Stroke Day

Haywards Heath Town Council put on an interactive morning on Friday (October 27) at the Town Hall, to mark World Stroke Day.

The event was organised by Dr Khalid Ali, senior lecturer at Brighton and Sussex Medical School in collaboration with town council community liaison officer Fatima Mirza.

Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

Speakers provided the latest research and stroke survivors Becki Cobb and Simon Commins talked about their personal experiences after experiencing a stroke at a young age.

They had remained determined and resilient, going on to complete university education and together write a book Hidden in Me, to help other stroke survivors.

Paul Turner, manager of the Mid Sussex Wellbeing team, spoke of the preventative support and services provided by his team and Tom Balchin, founder of Action for Rehabilitation in Neurological Injury (ARNI), gave information on the rehabilitation programmes that he set up after having a stroke.

All of the speakers mentioned motivation as a key factor in recovery.

The local branch of the Stroke Association was also available to provide blood pressure checks.

Michael Chowen CBE, sponsor for the day said he was delighted to meet town mayor councillor James Knight, speakers and attendees and said it was important to raise awareness of the immense problems caused by strokes and all the efforts being made to support survivors.