International fashion retailer and restaurant chain to move into new multi-million-pound centre

An international fashion retailer and a world restaurant chain will be among the first to move into the £65 million redeveloped Martlets Shopping Centre in Burgess Hill.

Developers New River Retail announced today that leading brands Next and Nando’s had signed up for new premises. Regeneration work is expected to start later this year.

Meanwhile, New River has bought a site on nearby Leylands Road where it is proposed to relocate Lidl and Iceland stores. A gasholder currently on the land there is to be demolished.

The library will also to be moved into a temporary site while its new home is built within the new centre,

A spokesman for New River said: “This exciting announcement of popular fashion and homewares retailer Next and family friendly restaurant Nando’s marks an important step in the creation of the new 465,000 sq ft Burgess Hill town centre regeneration, which will be a vibrant place to shop, dine, relax or catch a film.

“As well as the new multiplex Cineworld and a 63-bed Travelodge, NewRiver will also introduce to the town centre development a variety of other shops and restaurants, as well as new homes, rejuvenated public spaces, and a brand new library for the town.”

And New River director Justin Thomas said: “We are making excellent progress and these key events mark a significant milestone for the deliverability of this exciting development.

“We are delighted to have popular brands including Next and Nando’s to anchor our redevelopment in the heart of Burgess Hill. Key to the success of our proposals is creating a truly vibrant town centre experience, and new restaurants will complement the evening economy that we are aiming for, bolstered by the multiplex Cineworld that now sits at the heart of the development.

“This investment will act as a catalyst for further growth and investment for the whole town, and will help ensure, in partnership with the council, that Burgess Hill can keep local shoppers shopping locally, while attracting shoppers and visitors from even further afield to the benefit of the whole town.”